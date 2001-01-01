multi-storied Mannat is a must-visit place among Mumbai tourists. This star-studded Bandra house is a venue for various industry events and parties.
SRK's
acquired Mannat in 2001. After its acquisition, Shah Rukh Khan extensively renovated and redesigned the property to its current grandeur.
Bollywood 'badshah' SRK
is known to be a family-man. He is often seen to take couple shots with his beloved wife, Gauri Khan, and family portraits in his beautiful home.
SRK
Fans go crazy every time SRK decides to interact with them by climbing on a structure, to greet his fans. Paps and die-hard followers of the top star can always be seen in front of his house.
posed in her abode, for the 'Mannat Unseen' edition of Vogue India. It was all about her contribution to the building of the popular house.
SRK-beloved, Gauri Khan
gave an insider tour of her home in the 2019 edition of Casa Vogue, which made everyone realize that Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat is literally a dream lodging.
Gauri Khan
with just Suhana missing, posed in white, in front of an Indian flag, at their terrace, celebrating Independence Day.
The Khans
enjoys playing Billiards in his home’s game room, during his leisure time.
SRK
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More