Producer: Nibandh Vinod
Actors and Their Strict NO-KISS Policy
Kajol broke her 29-year-old ‘no kiss’ policy for husband Ajay Devgn’s web series The Trial. However, there are many actors who have refrained from engaging in kissing scenes.
Salman Khan strictly adheres to no on-screen kissing rule. In ‘Radhe’, Disha Patani’s mouth was covered with duct tape, allowing Salman to maintain his policy.
Shilpa Shetty, who made her comeback in Bollywood with the film Hungama 2, reportedly included a no-kiss policy in her contract.
Suniel Shetty always felt that actors aren’t meant to kiss and dance with their actresses in the films. They are rather meant to fight and look macho.
Asin, who made her Bollywood debut with Ghajini alongside Aamir Khan, has a no-kiss policy. Asin was so strict about no on-screen kissing that she brought a change to the script of Ghajini.
Sonakshi Sinha, who made her debut in Salman Khan’s Dabangg, also adheres to the no-kissing policy on screen.
Raveena Tandon revealed about her ‘no kissing’ policy while shooting ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ with Akshay Kumar in ‘Mohra.’.
Tusshar Kapoor must have done a few sex comedies, but he has never shot for a kissing scene.
Riteish Deshmukh is among the actors who choose not to engage in lip-lock scenes in films. But he broke the policy and kissed his wife Genelia D’Souza in their Marathi film Ved.