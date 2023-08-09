Actors Who Left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Producer: Chirag Sehgal
Disha Vakani aka Dayaben’s exit from TMKOC is one of the most talked about.
Bhavya Gandhi used to play the role of Tappu in the show.
Raj Anadkat replaced Bhavya Gandhi as Tappu but he also left show soon.
Jennifer Mistry aka Mrs Roshan Sodhi accused makers of sexual harassment and left the show.
Shailesh Lodha quit in April 2022 and then alleged non-payment of dues.
Gurucharan Singh used to play the role of Sodhi in TMKOC.
Priya Ahuja Rajda used to play the role of Rita Reporter.
Jheel Mehta used to play the role of Sonu Bhide in the show.
Neha Mehta has now been replaced by Sunayana Fozdar in TMKOC.
Monika Bhadoriya was the OG Bawri in TMKOC.