Actors Who Have Gone Bald For Their Movies
fans are in for a treat as Jawan dropped its first trailer.
Shah Rukh Khan
What left us completely taken aback was SRK in never-seen-before look - he has gone bald for the film!
A little black dress (LBD) is a black evening or cocktail dress, cut simply and often quite short.
It is not the first time that an actor has gone bald for a film role. We all remember Aamir Khan in Ghajini, don't we?
cut off his long locks to play a villainous role in Ra.One.
Arjun Rampal
Sanjay Dutt's
shaved head for Agneepath sent shivers down our spine.
Ranveer Singh
A little black dress (LBD) is a black evening or cocktail dress, cut simply and often quite short.
displayed his shaved head for his movie Bajirao Mastani.
looked quite dashing in his bald avatar fo Housefull 4.
Akshay Kumar
While not an entirely bald look, Shahid Kapoor sported a short buzz cut for Haider.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More