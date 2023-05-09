Adipurush Trailer
: Epic Retelling Of Ramayana
The first trailer dropped for the much-awaited mythological film today.
The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in lead roles.
Adipurush is expected to hit theatres on June 16, 2023.
Fans are left mighty impressed with the trailer.
Adipurush’s Hindi trailer surpassed 1 million views in less than an hour after its release.
Interestingly, the movie's teaser was widely criticised for its poor VFX.
The over 3-minute-long trailer shows vast improvement, leading to much excitement among fans.
Saif Ali Khan, who plays
Lankesh, is hardly seen in
the trailer.
Adipurush is being directed by Tanhaji-fame, Om Raut.
