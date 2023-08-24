Ahead of Akelli’s Release,  Here Are 5 Films That Celebrate Courageous Women

Produced by: Dishya Sharma

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Akeli 

Nushrratt Bharuccha shoulders the war survival drama Akelli that highlights the impact of war and terrorism.

Anushka Sharma’s NH10

NH10 takes audiences on a journey with Meera, a victim of a violent road accident, which transforms her into an empowered force. 

Alia Bhatt’s Raazi

Raazi shows Sehmat’s incredible courage and intelligence as she risks her life for her country.

Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja

Based on the tragic real-life events of the 1986 Pan Am Flight 73 hijacking, Neerja follows the heroic actions of the airhostess Neerja Bhanot. 

Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Based on the true story of India’s first female combat pilot in the Indian Air Force, this film follows her journey to the sky despite challenges. 