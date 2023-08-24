Ahead of Akelli’s Release, Here Are 5 Films That Celebrate Courageous Women
Produced by: Dishya Sharma
Nushrratt Bharuccha’s
Akeli
Nushrratt Bharuccha shoulders the war survival drama Akelli that highlights the impact of war and terrorism.
Anushka Sharma’s NH10
NH10 takes audiences on a journey with Meera, a victim of a violent road accident, which transforms her into an empowered force.
Alia Bhatt’s Raazi
Raazi shows Sehmat’s incredible courage and intelligence as she risks her life for her country.
Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja
Based on the tragic real-life events of the 1986 Pan Am Flight 73 hijacking, Neerja follows the heroic actions of the airhostess Neerja Bhanot.
Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Based on the true story of India’s first female combat pilot in the Indian Air Force, this film follows her journey to the sky despite challenges.