AI-generated Photos of Bollywood Stars As Superheroes
What if our favourite Bollywood stars played the iconic superheroes? Let's see what AI has created.
Shah Rukh Khan as the mighty Superman.
Katrina Kaif as the gorgeous Wonder Woman.
Ranveer Singh as the witty Deadpool.
Deepika Padukone as the mysterious Batgirl.
Salman Khan as
the handsome
Captain America.
Priyanka Chopra as the vivacious Supergirl.
Aamir Khan as the serious Batman.
Ranbir Kapoor as the flexible Spiderman.
