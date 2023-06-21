AI Imagines How
Actresses Would Look
Like In Alternate Careers

What if Deepika
Padukone was not
an actress but a nun?

Isn't Katrina Kaif looking
like a legit doctor?

Priyanka Chopra has
played a queen in films.
She does look great as
a queen.

Kareena Kapoor Khan
looks fabulous as a
police woman.

+ +

+
+
+

Alia Bhatt looks quite
fitting as an athlete.

+ + +

What if Aishwarya Rai
Bachchan was a
fighter pilot?

Kangana Ranaut
does look the part of
a corporate honcho.

Sara Ali Khan looks fine
as a fiesty firefighter.

Kriti Sanon would
have looked great
as a nurse too.

Liked What You Saw?
View More

More