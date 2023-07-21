Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh: Showstoppers For Manish Malhotra
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Alia Bhatt is a confident queen modelling for Manish Malhotra.
Alia is accompanied by co-star, Ranveer Singh, as they walk in matching outfits.
Ranveer Singh looks dapper in a shimmering sherwani from Manish’s collection.
The showstoppers pose with designer Manish Malhotra, at the end of their walk.
Elite guests, like the Ambanis, adorned the event.
Ranveer’s wife and actor, Deepika Padukone, director Karan Johar and Alia’s mom were also spotted there.
Deepika Padukone, decked-up in a stunning fit for the event.
Actor Arjun Kapoor was also present at the show.
The ators made for the perfect showstoppers, ahead of their new movie release.