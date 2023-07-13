Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur Dating?
If latest reports are to be believed, love is
in the air between Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur.
Several photos of the lovebirds holidaying in Spain have emerged on social media.
Here, Aditya can be seen lovingly holding Ananya from behind.
Ananya and Aditya twinned in black outfits.
It was on Koffee with Karan when Ananya had to
ld Karan Johar that she found Aditya ‘hot’.
The two attended an Arctic Monkeys concert and shared similar stories on Instagram.
Previously, they were seen together at Manish
Malhotra’s Diwali bash.
They have also walked the ramp together.
Here’s hoping that the couple make things official soon!