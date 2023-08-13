Ananya Panday Looks Like a Dream During Dream Girl 2 Promotions

Photos: Viral Bhayani

Produced by: Dishya Sharma

Ananya Panday Dream Girl 2’s leading lady.

Ananya stepped out on Sunday to promote the film. 

She joined Ayushmann Khurrana for the promotions. 

Ananya draped a beautiful blue saree and tied her hair into a neat bun. She wore minimalistic jewellery.

On the other hand, Ayushmann  opted for an all-black look. 

Ananya Panday replaced Nushrratt Bharuccha in the sequel. 

Coincidentally, Nushrratt Bharuccha’s next film, Akeli, is clashing with Dream Girl 2.

Dream Girl 2 releases on August 25. 