Ananya Panday Looks Like a Dream During Dream Girl 2 Promotions
Photos: Viral Bhayani
Produced by: Dishya Sharma
Ananya Panday Dream Girl 2’s leading lady.
Ananya stepped out on Sunday to promote the film.
She joined Ayushmann Khurrana for the promotions.
Ananya draped a beautiful blue saree and tied her hair into a neat bun. She wore minimalistic jewellery.
On the other hand, Ayushmann opted for an all-black look.
Ananya Panday replaced Nushrratt Bharuccha in the sequel.
Coincidentally, Nushrratt Bharuccha’s next film, Akeli, is clashing with Dream Girl 2.
Dream Girl 2 releases on August 25.