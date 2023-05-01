Anushka Sharma's
Priceless Family
Moments
How can we not begin with a perfect
family picture? This is the first
photograph through which Anushka
Sharma and Virat Kohli introduced
their daughter to the world.
+ + +
Virat and Anushka surely complete each other. And there is no denying that they are the match that is made in heaven.
+
+
+
+ + +
+ + +
We sure can’t get over
the adorable bond the
mother-daughter duo share.
It is hard to decide what is
more stylish—the iconic Burj
Khalifa or much loved Virat
and Anushka posing together,
as they twin in black.
Anushka shared a selfie
when the birthday girl went
on a “breakfast date” with her
parents. And we love every
ounce of this happy picture.
Breakfast time with
the Kohli family!
We can't help but love
their adorable family
picture. A beach outing
for little Vamika.
The way he looks at her!
The picture screams couple
goals. Don't you agree?
From redefining love to being
partners in crime, Virat and
Anushka do it all together. The
picture screams a whole lot of fun.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More