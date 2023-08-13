AP Dhillon, Shinda Kahlon Surprise Delhi With Impromptu Performance
AP Dhillon and Shinda Kahlon spent Saturday night performing in Delhi.
The duo performed
Dil Nu, Insane, True Story and With You.
The impromptu performance took place just days before his docuseries,
AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind
release.
Fans at the venue shared photos and videos from the impromptu concert.
The four part docuseries is about the life and rise of Amritpal Singh Dhillon aka AP Dhillon.
The series sheds light on AP Dhillon’s journey from Gurdaspur to Canada and his breakthrough in music.
AP Dhillon: First of a Kind premieres on August 18.
AP Dhillon: First of a Kind premieres will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.