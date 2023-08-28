Armaan Malik Gets Engaged To Long-Time Girlfriend Aashna Shroff

Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Mohit Bisht

Singer Armaan Malik and fashion influencer Aashna Shroff announced their engagement today.

Taking to their Instagram handles, the couple shared a bundle of dreamy pictures from their special day.

While Aashna captioned the pictures, “your leap of faith made me put all my faith in you”, Armaan wrote, “and our forever has only just begun.”

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff have been in a relationship since 2019 reportedly.

While the duo never spoke about their relationship officially, they never shied away from expressing their love for each other.

“They are not hiding their relationship so it’s weird that no one (from the media) is aware of their relationship,” a source was quoted saying.

They also added, “Everyone in the influencers circuit is aware that Aashna is dating Armaan.”

On Aashna’s birthday this year, Malik took to his social media handle and wrote, “happy 30th to my favourite human…”

We wish the happy couple love and luck on this joyous news!

