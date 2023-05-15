B-Town Celebs
Celebrate Mother's Day

Salman Khan shared two
adorable photos with
mum Salma Khan.

Janhvi Kapoor shared
an old photo of hers
with Sridevi.

Arjun Kapoor also shared
a photo from his childhood
with mother Mona Kapoor.

Shraddha Kapoor shared
two gorgeous photos with
mother Shivangi Kapoor.

Virat Kohli wished
wife Anushka Sharma, his
mother and mother-in-law
with heart-touching pictures.

Malaika Arora shared a collage
of photos with her mother
Joyce Arora. She also shared
a few with her son Arhaan.

Sushmita Sen also took to
sharing sweet photos with
her mum and other mother
figures in her life.

Priyanka Chopra shared a
heart-melting photo with
her mother and daughter.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra
shared a collection of
photos with her mom
and mother-in-law.

+
+
+

+ + +

Liked What You Saw?
View More

More