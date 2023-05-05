Bollywood Stars At Backstreet Boys Concert

Popular 90s boy band
Backstreet Boys are in India.
Their Mumbai concert was a
star-studded one!

Malaika Arora looked sexy in
a black dress.

Jacqueline Fernandez
looked chic in a brown crop
top and jeans.

Diana Penty looked smart in a black jumpsuit at the concert.

Shraddha Kapoor looked
comfy in a white crop top
and denims.

Mithila Palkar looked pretty in a white shirt and blue jeans.

Kubbra Sait looked smart
in a black bralette and
printed pants.

Meezaan Jafri looked dapper in a tee and jeans combo.

Varun Sharma looked smart in a black and white shirt.

