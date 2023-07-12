Best songs by BTS Suga Min Yoon-gi
Daechwita
– It had taken over the K-pop industry in 2020. This iconic track from his second mixtape, “D-2”, fuses traditional Korean instrumental sounds with modern hip-hop beats.
That That
– This song marks Suga’s legendary collab with PSY. It is one of the best of Suga’s 167 produced songs. With fun MV and catchy chorus, it became the party anthem of 2022.
Haegeum
– Suga rocked his latest comeback with
Haegeum
, from his first solo album “D-Day”. It embodies the essence of unlocking untapped potentials, liberating something that was once prohibited.
Agust D
– The title track of Suga’s debut mixtape “Agust D”, is an intense and powerful rap anthem. Through his lyrics and delivery, Suga fearlessly opens up about his struggles and aspirations.
Amygdala
–
Amygdala
is an emotional track of Suga’s first solo album, “D-Day”. As per him, “brain stores all of your unpleasant memories in the amygdala”, and hence the name of his deep and dark song.
Shadow
– Suga’s emotional solo track,
Shadow
features on BTS’s album “Map of the Soul: 7”. It delves into the immense pressure and insecurities that he faces as an artist.
Seesaw
–
Seesaw
, featured in BTS’s “Love Yourself: Answer”, metaphorically portrays the ebb and flow of a relationship. With its smooth vocals and melody, the song has become a favourite among fans.
Dear My Friend
(feat. Kim Jong Wan of Nell) – It is a touching tribute to friendship, featuring emotional lyrics and warm vocals that resonate with listeners, evoking nostalgia.
Interlude: Shadow
– Serving as an introduction to BTS’s album “Map of the Soul: 7”, it
is a thought-provoking rap piece. In it, Suga expresses his fears and embarks on a journey of self-reflection.