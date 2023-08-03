BLACKPINK Star Jisoo Is Dating Actor Ahn Bo Hyun

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
The news of their relationship was first revealed by Dipatch Korea. It was later confirmed by both their agencies.
In a statement issued by both agencies, the stars are said to have ‘positive feelings’ for each other and are getting to know each other.
The publication not only shared photos of the couple spotted together but also revealed that they have been dating since May this year.
It is reported that the couple spend most of their time indoors, hosting their date nights at Jisoo’s home in Seoul.
Ahn Bo Hyun, who is best known for his work in Itaewon Class and Yumi’s Cells, would reportedly bring take-out food to her place and they would enjoy a meal together.
It has also been reported that due to his busy schedule, Ahn Bo Hyun adjusted his work timings to match with Jisoo’s schedule.
