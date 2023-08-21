Bollywood actors who are acing their fitness game in their 60s
Jackie Shroff, like his son Tiger Shroff, stays fit at 66. He shows off his toned physique on social media.
Sunny Deol looks as fit as he was when he was 40!
Suniel Shetty is incredibly fit, even more muscular than before. He exercises daily and maintains a healthy diet.
Anupam Kher’s fitness is on par with those half his age. From boxing to weightlifting, there’s nothing he can’t do!
Anil Kapoor’s fitness game has earned him the moniker of “Ageless” in Bollywood.