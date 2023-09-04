Bollywood Actors Who Are School Drop-Outs

Producer: Aditi Giri
Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt left her education mid-way to make a career in films. She cleared the class 10 exam securing 71 per cent marks. After this, she got the leading role in the ‘Student of the Year’ film and did not even take the exam for class 12.
Arjun Kapoor After failing his 11th grade examinations, Arjun Kapoor quit his studies.He didn’t even complete grade 12.
Kajol Kajol made her acting debut at 17 years in the 1992 romantic drama Bekhudi. She did not attend college.
Aamir Khan After completing his 12th-grade education, Aamir decided not to pursue further academics.
Kangana Ranaut The ‘Queen’ actor was unable to pass her class 12th examination. She had failed in 12th, after which she left home and came to Delhi. There she started her modeling career.
Katrina Kaif Katrina Kaif has never gone to school. Her parents were divorced and she was raised by her mother along with her siblings.