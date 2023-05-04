Bollywood Celebs With Controversial Ads
Bollywood stars enjoy massive fan following. They are often roped in by brands for different campaigns.
However, many a time, these ads have landed celebrities in a soup.
Alia Bhatt's ad for
Manyavar received flak for
allegedly questioning the
tradition of kanyadaan.
Ranveer Singh's Jack & Jones ad with the tagline 'Don’t Hold Back. Take Your Work Home' was deemed sexist.
Shah Rukh Khan faced criticism for endorsing the Fair and Handsome fairness cream. He stopped promoting them.
Akshay Kumar was slammed for his association with Vimal pan masala. He was forced to opt out of the deal and issue an apology.
Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's ad for Macho drew criticism for being indecent.
Ajay Devgn received criticism for his association with Vimal pan masala.
He continues to be their
brand ambassador.
Milind Soman and Madhu Sapre's ad for Tuff shoe remains most controversial, where they posed nude with a python wrapped around them.
