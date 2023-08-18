Bollywood couples who worked in films/shows together

Producer:  Aditi Giri

Neelam Kothari – Samir Soni  The couple recently shared the screen space together in  Made In Heaven.  

Genelia D’Souza -Riteish Deshmukh  Genelia and Riteish worked together in  Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya

Kajol-Ajay Devgn Kajol and Devgn shared the screen space together in he 2088 film U, Me Aur Hum.

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra The reel-life romance in Shershaah soon translated into real-life romance for these Sidharth and Kiara.

Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh Not just once, Deepika and Ranveer shared the screen space together multiple times including Bajirao Mastani and Ram Leela. 

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia fell in love while shooting for their hit film Brahmastra. 