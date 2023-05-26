Bollywood Divas Who Look Hot In
Malaika Arora turns heads with sports bra-colourful pants combination for her yoga session.
Disha Patani looks flawless in the sports bra and loose shorts while taking a mirror selfie.
Neha Sharma and Aisha
Sharma seen on their way to the gym.
Giorgia Andriani also
spotted on her way to
the gym.
Tara Sutaria flaunts her washboard abs in a sports bra and trackpants at the gym.
Rakul Preet displays her toned abs in the printed sports bra and mini shorts.
Shraddha Kapoor shows
off toned figure in a pink
sports bra.
Nia Sharma soars
temperatures in a yellow
sports bra and black leggings.
Nora Fatehi stuns in a light blue-coloured sports bra.