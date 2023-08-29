Bollywood Starkids That Chose Alternate Career Paths

Producer: Aditi Giri
NAVYA NAVELI NANDA Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda is an entrepreneur and women’s rights advocate. She is also the founder of a non-profit initiative focusing that focuses on healthcare & financial independence for women.
AALIYAH KASHYAP Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is an Internet personality, and a lifestyle blogger. The young star kid has already shared that she has no inclination towards acting or in fact entering showbiz.
RIDDHIMA KAPOOR SAHNI Unlike Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor stepped away from acting. She is a renowned fashion and a jewellery designer.
IRA KHAN Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira has no inclination towards acting or entering showbiz either. She is huge advocate of mental health and is a founded of a mental health organisation.
ARYAN KHAN Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan decided quite early that he will not become an actor like him. Instead he is dabbling in the world of storytelling and will soon be making his directorial debut.