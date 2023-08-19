Bollywood Stars at Ritesh Sidhwani’s birthday bash
Producer: Priyanka Das
Ananya Panday seen at Ritesh Sidhwani’s birthday bash.
Ranveer Singh arrives for the party.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra couple up.
Aamir Khan poses for the paparazzi.
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu arrive for the party.
Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar pose with Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor.
Shweta Bachchan Nanda poses with her kids – Agastya and Navya Naveli.
Malavika Mohanan arrives for the party.
Dino Morea seen at Ritesh Sidhwani’s birthday bash.
Kanika Kapoor poses for the media.
Images by Viral Bhayani
NEXT: 6 Actresses Who Worked Through Their Pregnancy