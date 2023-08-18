Bollywood Stars That Have Embraced OTT

Producer: Aditi Giri
NARGIS FAKHRI Nargis Fakhri, the acclaimed Bollywood actress, has embarked on a new journey with her debut in the OTT space. She is set to star in the upcoming show “Tatlubaaz”, a series rooted in the heart of Varanasi.
KAJOL Kajol, a name synonymous with Bollywood excellence, has also taken a stride into the world of OTT with her performances in “The Trial”, a legal drama series, and her role in “Lust Stories 2”.
PANKAJ TRIPATHI Pankaj Tripathi, a versatile actor acclaimed for his impactful performances, has undeniably become a favorite in the realm of OTT. His roles in iconic web series like “Mirzapur”, “Sacred Games”, and “Criminal Justice” have catapulted him to international recognition.
KIARA ADVANI Kiara Advani, a rising star in Bollywood, has also made her mark in the OTT space through projects like Lust Stories and Guilty.
MANOJ BAJPAYEE Bajpayee’s successes, featuring acclaimed titles such as “The Family Man”, “Ray”, “Gulmohar”, and “Bandaa” serves as a testament to his remarkable versatility and wide-ranging talent.