Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
From the rituals that are observed and the excitement that follows next, sequences in films have always been successful in capturing the essence of the festival.
We have seen Shammi Kapoor experiment with his styles and dance forms. The actor wowed his fans when he did desi steps for a song from Bluffmaster. Shammi also breaks the Dahi Handi in this song.
Shatrughan Sinha too played the role of a Govinda with great perfection in Badla. The film also featured Moushumi Chatterjee, Johny Walker, Ajit, Mehmood, Bhagwan Dada.
Mahesh Manjrekar’s Vaastav too included a Dahi Handi song. The Sanjay Dutt-starrer saw the actor celebrating the festival in ‘Har taraf hai yeh shor’.
Dahi Handi celebrations carry huge importance in Agneepath because the film’s most important sequence – hero Vijay Dinannath Chauhan is introduced to the viewers. Hrithik Roshan wowed everyone with his dance moves.
Song ‘Go Go Govinda’ from Oh My God! which features Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhudeva is one of the popular Dahi Handi songs. Sonakshi managed to surprise her fans by becoming the first actress to break the matka.