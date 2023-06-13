BTS Turns 10:
Their Biggest Milestones
BTS continues to dominate its reign as a global phenomenon each year. Here are some of their biggest landmarks in their decade-long journey.
It was in 2018 when BTS became the first ever K-group to speak at the United Nations. Three years later, in 2021, they also performed at the UN headquarters in New York.
The band was invited to the White
House by President Joe Biden to
discuss rising anti-Asian crimes in
the country last year.
BTS is the first South Korean band to
have received a Grammy
nomination and also the first South
Korean pop act to be performed at
the prestigious function.
The band’s first full-length English track Dynamite garnered their first Grammy nomination. It quickly hit the number 1 spot on Billboard Hot 100.
For those unaware, BTS also became the first boy Korean group to feature on the cover of TIME in 2018.
With a total of 25 Guinness World Records in their kitty, the group has dethroned multiple prolific artists. This included beating One Direction as the most-followed boy band on Twitter.
BTS became the first Korean band to perform at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. The septet took over the iconic NYE celebrations with an energetic rendition of Boy With Luv.
BTS has become the first Korean band to have collaborated with major international artists including Coldplay, Halsey, Benny Blanco, and Snoop Dogg, among others.
