BTS V Album Layover: 6 Upcoming Songs of
Kim Taehyung
Produced by: Dishya Sharma
BTS singer V finally announced his solo album. Titled Layover, the album drops in September.
Big Hit Music revealed Kim Taehyung will drop
six new songs.
The 1st song is titled Rainy Days in which V’s voice melds with the sound of rain and everyday white noises.
The 2nd song is Blue and it is a homage to old-school R&B. V adds a modern twist to the genre in the song.
The 3rd song is Love Me Again, which is another R&B track.
Slow Dancing is the 4th song and is said to be a ‘70s romantic soul-style track.
The 5th song is called For Us, a pop R&B track. It serves as an epilogue.
Taehyung concludes the album with a piano version of Slow Dancing.