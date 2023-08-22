Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Aparna Singh
Celeb Spotting:
Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff And Others
Disha Patani seen after a dinner outing.
Tiger Shroff snapped out and about.
Neha Sharma and sister Aisha Sharma seen at the airport.
Bipasha Basu seen outside a salon.
Aamir Khan poses at a book launch event.
Fatima Sana Shaikh seen after a dinner outing.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neha Dhupia seen at the airport.
Manushi Chhillar seen arriving for a meeting.
Adivi Sesh seen on his way to a meeting.
Shama Sikander poses outside a salon.
Images By Viral Bhayani
NEXT: 6 Accidental Actors in Bollywood