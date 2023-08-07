celeb spotting: malaika arora, uorfi javed and others
Producer: Priyanka Das
Uorfi Javed seen at a shoot.
Malaika Arora seen after her yoga class.
Shehnaaz Gill seen arriving for an ad shoot.
Neha and Aisha Sharma seen after a lunch outing.
Sophie Choudry seen taking her dog for a walk.
Suniel Shetty seen arriving for an event.
Sunidihi Chauhan seen at the launch of her own show.
Neha Dhupia is joined by Soha Ali Khan and Geeta Phogat for a panel discussion.
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Durbar snapped out and about.
Images by Viral Bhayani