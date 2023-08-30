Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Mohit Bisht
Sobhita Dhulipala, Disha Patani And Others
CELEB SPOTTING
Disha Patani seen after a meeting with director Abhishek Kapoor.
Sobhita Dhulipala spotted at the Mumbai airport.
Sara Ali Khan seen at Saif Ali Khan’s residence.
Kangana Ranaut seen celebrating Rakhi with her brother and sister-in-law as they arrive for lunch.
Ayushmann Khurrana seen at the Mumbai airport.
Babil Khan and Ritesh Sidhwani pose while promoting their new project Friday Night Plan.
Nimrat Kaur seen outside a salon.
Mrunal Thakur seen celebrating Rakhi with her family.
Vicky Kaushal seen at a promotional event for his next film The Great Indian Family.
NEXT: Top 10 Upcoming OTT Releases in September 2023