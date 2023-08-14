Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Mohit Bisht
Celeb Spotting:
Sunny Deol, Ananya Panday And Others
Sunny Deol
seen at the press conference for Gadar 2.
Ananya Panday
and
Ayushmann Khurrana
seen during promotions of Dream Girl 2.
Malaika Arora
spotted on her way for her yoga class.
Kartik Aaryan
seen at the airport.
Gauri Khan
and her friends seen after a lunch outing.
Mrunal Thakur
spotted at the airport.
Khushi Kapoor
seen with her pet dog after her gym session.
Mouni Roy
seen at the airport.
Aparshakti Khurana
spotted at the airport.
Neha Bhasin
seen on her way to the gym.
Images by Viral Bhayani
NEXT: 10 Most Popular Hindi Movies On OTT Right Now