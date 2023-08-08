celeb spotting: Yami Gautam, bhumi pednekar and others
Producer: Priyanka Das
Bhumi Pednekar seen at a lunch outing.
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan seen arriving for a meeting.
Malaika Arora seen outside a clinic.
Saif Ali Khan seen at the airport.
Suhana Khan seen outside a dubbing studio.
Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam seen during OMG 2 promotions.
Anila Kapoor snapped out and about.
Mouni Roy smiles for the paparazzi.
Manushi Chhillar seen at the airport.
Mira Rajput Kapoor seen outside a salon.
Images by Viral Bhayani
NEXT: 10 of the Longest Running TV Shows in India