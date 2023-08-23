Chandrayaan-3: Top 10 Celebs’ Reactions As India Lands On Moon
India is on the moon, we are over the moon.
– Akshay Kumar
Heart swelling
with pride
Tears rolling down the cheeks.
– SS Rajamouli
Congratulations, ISRO, You make us proud.
– Anushka Sharma
Congratulations, ISRO, As always, you are the pride of India.
– Jr NTR
We did it!
Tears of joy, heart beaming with pride.
– Shreya Ghoshal
Feeling incredibly
joyful and proud.
-Kajol
Thank you for making us proud, ISRO.
-Vicky Kaushal
Proud, amazed, excited, honoured to be living this moment of history!!
– Ajay Devgn
My heart swells with pride a little more today, as I witness my people soar high and give their very best.
– Hrithik Roshan
No dream is too far… Even the Moon!
– Karan Johar