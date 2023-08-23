Chandrayaan-3: Top 10 Celebs’ Reactions As India Lands On Moon

India is on the moon, we are over the moon. – Akshay Kumar

Heart swelling  with pride Tears rolling down the cheeks. – SS Rajamouli

Congratulations, ISRO, You make us proud. – Anushka Sharma

Congratulations, ISRO, As always, you are the pride of India. – Jr NTR

We did it! Tears of joy, heart beaming with pride. – Shreya Ghoshal

Feeling incredibly joyful and proud. -Kajol

Thank you for making us proud, ISRO. -Vicky Kaushal

Proud, amazed, excited, honoured to be living this moment of history!! – Ajay Devgn

My heart swells with pride a little more today, as I witness my people soar high and give their very best. – Hrithik Roshan

No dream is too far… Even the Moon! – Karan Johar