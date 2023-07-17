Deepika Padukone
Is The Highest Tax-paying Female Actor
It is a fact well-known that actors are some of the highest taxpayers in the country.
Akshay Kumar often leads the male actors’ list.
As per several reports, it has emerged that Deepika Padukone is the highest tax-paying female actor.
She has consistently been paying around Rs 10 crore every year since 2016-17.
Her net worth is believed to be approximately Rs 500 crore.
Deepika’s main sources of income are films and brand endorsements.
Reportedly, she charges around Rs 12-15 crore per film, while for brand endorsements, her ask is around Rs 8 crore.
Alia Bhatt is second on the list. Allegedly, she pays around Rs 5-6 crore annually.
In 2013-14,
Katrina Kaif
was the highest tax-paying female actor, paying around Rs 5 crore.
