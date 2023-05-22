Diana Penty to Natasha Poonawalla, Divas Slay At
Cannes 2023
Diana Penty was a vision to behold in an embellished golden co-ord set. She kept her hair open with a centre parting.
She was seen in another sexy outfit - a back sequin tassel dress. The actress kept her hair tied into a neat bun while her makeup was minimal.
Mrunal Thakur turned heads in an extravagant cut-out gown with a long train. She kept her hair sleek and stylish to go with the dramatic outfit.
Manushi Chhillar looked sensuous in a figure-hugging blue satin dress. To match the minimalist attire, she kept her hair tied into a low bun.
Urvashi Rautela packed in a punch in a vibrant orange dress on Day 4. The off-shoulder dress was paired with a dainty necklace, while her hair was tied up into a bun.
Esha Gupta looked uber hot in a
black bodycon midi dress with
rhinestone detailing at the bust. The
diva opted for a casual loose bun
with the evening dress.
Natasha Poonawalla stunned in a
white draped gown as she
accompanied Edward Enninful at
Cannes 2023. She accessorised her
dress with golden jewellery.
Entrepreneur Sudha Reddy looked regal
in a sparkling silver gown with a matching
veil and gloves at her Cannes debut. The
businesswoman wore ornate diamond
jewellery to accessorise her outfit.
Which of these celebrity looks was your favourite?
