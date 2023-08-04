Dilip Kumar’s Iconic Pali Hill Bungalow To Be Demolished

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
It has been two years since the Bollywood industry mourned the loss of its legendary superstar, Dilip Kumar.
Revered as the Tragedy King of Bollywood, Dilip Kumar left an unforgettable legacy through his performances in timeless classics such as Mughal-E-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, Gunga Jumna, and Mashaal, to name a few.
After two years of his passing, a report has surfaced revealing that his Pali Hill bungalow will be undergoing a massive transformation.
As per a report by Indian Express, Dilip Kumar’s family are in consensus to demolish the late megastar’s house and have given their approval to build a swanky residential project in its place.
Reportedly, Dilip Kumar’s family has partnered with realty developer Ashar Group for the luxurious project.
The project will reach its completion stage by 2027 and will also consist of a museum to commemorate his stellar life and achievements on the ground floor with a separate access.
The project, estimated to generate a revenue of Rs 900 crore, will be erected on an expansive half-acre land parcel in one of the most posh locations of Mumbai.
However, after a long drawn legal battle, Saira Banu had announced back in 2017 that she finally won the case and the ownership of the iconic bungalow.
