Dylan Sprouse Weds   Barbara Palvin

Producer:  Priyanka Das

Actor Dylan Sprouse and model Barbara Palvin tied the knot in a secret ceremony.

They exchanged vows in Hungary, Barbara’s home country.

The wedding took place on her parents’ property, surrounded by 115 guests.

The bride wore a pristine Vivienne Westwood bridal gown.

The couple have been dating for the past five years.

They plan to host a larger wedding in California in autumn this year.

Dylan and Barbara got engaged last year in September.

The duo stays in Los Angeles.

Here’s wishing the newlyweds a lifetime of happiness and love!