Dylan Sprouse Weds Barbara Palvin
Actor Dylan Sprouse and model Barbara Palvin tied the knot in a secret ceremony.
They exchanged vows in Hungary, Barbara’s home country.
The wedding took place on her parents’ property, surrounded by 115 guests.
The bride wore a pristine Vivienne Westwood bridal gown.
The couple have been dating for the past five years.
They plan to host a larger wedding in California in autumn this year.
Dylan and Barbara got engaged last year in September.
The duo stays in Los Angeles.
Here’s wishing the newlyweds a lifetime of happiness and love!