ELvish yadav Wins bigg boss ott season 2
Producer: Priyanka Das
Elvish Yadav became the first wild card entrant in the history of Bigg Boss to emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT S2.
He defeated Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve to win the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.
“The feeling is unreal. I had always thought that wildcard entrants don’t win, but I have proved everyone wrong,” stated Elvish.
It is already rumoured that Elvish will be a part of Bigg Boss 17 which is expected to begin in a couple of months.
In one of Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, host Salman Khan strongly criticised Elvish for his conduct towards the women in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.
Elvish beat his fellow housemate and Youtuber Abhishek Malhan in a nail-biting finale to emerge as the winner.
Salman Khan revealed that Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan had given a huge ‘takkar’ to each other in terms of votes.
Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani were the first and second runners-up.
Pooja Bhatt became the first finalist to be eliminated from the house.