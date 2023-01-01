Filmfare Awards 2023:
The Winners
Gangubai Kathiawadi won the Best Film at the Filmfare Awards 2023.
Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for her portrayal of Gangubai in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Rajkummar Rao took home
the Best Actor award for
Badhaai Do.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali won the Best Director award for Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Badhaai Do won the Best Film (Critics) award.
Sanjay Mishra won the Best Actor (Critics) award for Vadh.
Tabu won the Best
Actress (Critics) award for
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Bhumi Pednekar also won the
Best Actress (Critics) award for
Badhaai Do.
Pritam won the Best Music
Album for Brahmastra
Part One: Shiva.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More