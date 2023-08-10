7 Bollywood Actors Who Are Amazing Singers

Produced by Yatamanyu Narain

Amitabh Bachchan has sung some iconic songs like ‘Mere Angne Mein’, ‘Holi Khele Raghuveera’, ‘Haal-E-Dil’ in his stellar acting career.

We all know Priyanka Chopra is a fierce and versatile actor. But on top of that, her voice has enthralled us through pop songs such as ‘Exotic’ featuring Pitbull and In My City

When Ayushmann Khurrana made his acting debut with ‘Vicky Donor’, he also made his playback debut. From ‘Paani Da Rang’ to ‘Andhadhun’ title track, he has a wide range of discography.

Farhan Akhtar is truly a Jack of all trades. From donning various hats of being an actor and director, his songs from Rock On, Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara and The Sky Is Pink has created a special place in everyone’s heart.

Alia Bhatt has time and again surprised everyone with her acting skills. However, her singing skills are also worth applauding for. She has sung songs like ‘Humsafar, ‘Ikk Kudi’ and ‘Samjhawan’.

Shruti Haasan is a force not to reckon with as evident through her powerful performances. But the actress has a golden voice and songs like Alvida, Aazma Luck, Madamiyan to name a few.

Salman Khan likes to sing for his movies. The actor is known for delivering several chartbusters like Hangover, Jag Ghoomeya, Main Hoon Hero Tera to name a few.