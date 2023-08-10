Produced by Yatamanyu Narain
When Ayushmann Khurrana made his acting debut with ‘Vicky Donor’, he also made his playback debut. From ‘Paani Da Rang’ to ‘Andhadhun’ title track, he has a wide range of discography.
Farhan Akhtar is truly a Jack of all trades. From donning various hats of being an actor and director, his songs from Rock On, Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara and The Sky Is Pink has created a special place in everyone’s heart.
Alia Bhatt has time and again surprised everyone with her acting skills. However, her singing skills are also worth applauding for. She has sung songs like ‘Humsafar, ‘Ikk Kudi’ and ‘Samjhawan’.
Shruti Haasan is a force not to reckon with as evident through her powerful performances. But the actress has a golden voice and songs like Alvida, Aazma Luck, Madamiyan to name a few.
Salman Khan likes to sing for his movies. The actor is known for delivering several chartbusters like Hangover, Jag Ghoomeya, Main Hoon Hero Tera to name a few.