Farida Jalal: The actress has played a dramatic mother in quite a number of films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Judaai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to name a few. Known to exude a caring demeanor, Farida Jalal certainly takes the cake away for her motherly demeanor.
Nirupa Roy: When we talk about mothers in Bollywood, Nirupa Roy’s name will instantly come to our minds. Primarily seen playing mother characters during the 70s and the 80s, Nirupa Roy brought flavour and diversity in playing a mother, who is ready to sacrifice anything for her kids happiness.
Sridevi: The legendary actress pushed the buttons with the performance of a fierce mother in Mom. Displaying both caring and protective nature, Sridevi leaves no stone unturned to avenge her daughter, even if it means risking her own safety.
Reema Lagoo: Reema Lagoo’s name became synonymous to mother characters through films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho among others. This 90s mother had grace and poise when it came to her children and her radiant smile always felt warm whenever she came on the screen.
Nargis Dutt: Known for playing one of the most legendary mothers in Bollywood, Nargis Dutt’s Mother India was an apt representation of a mother whose moral compass mattered more than her own blood, especially when they were adamant to stick to the wrong path. Her portrayal became synonymous with the idea of a perfect mother, who stands with what’s right.
Kirron Kher: Om Shanti Om, Dostana, Main Hoon Na, Rang De Basanti, there are just a handful of films that had the brilliance of a phenomenal actor like Kirron Kher. From melodramatic mother to overprotective mother, the actress has essayed all flavours and with a punch.
Ratna Pathak: Ratna Pathak has played sophisticated mother characters since ages. Whether it was Golmaal 3, Khoobsurat, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Kapoor & Sons, the veteran actress always delivered class, sass and finesse in her on-screen personas, time and again.