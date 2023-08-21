Hera Pheri: The comedy of errors and it’s three pivotal characters Raju, Shyam and Babu Bhaiya played by Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal is clearly etched in everyone’s memories. The film made us chuckle with it’s bizarre plot and some funny lines that eventually became a part of India’s pop culture.
Chachi 420: Another gem straight from our childhood, it featured Kamal Haasan as a man who turns himself into a cross-dressing nanny, in order to mend things with his wife and stay close to his daughter.
Dil Chahta Hai: Starring Akshaye Khanna, Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan, this coming-of-age rom-com drama was packed with memorable songs, unforgettable scenes and most importantly the essence of friendship at its crux.
Ta Ra Rum Pum: Straight from the house of Yash Raj Films, the sports-drama film was directed by Siddarth Anand and it told the story of a stock car racer, who can go to any extent to provide for his family. The pairing of Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji was loved by many along with the performances of Angelina Idnani and Ali Haji.
Bunty Aur Babli: Considered to be Abhishek Bachchan’s finest work, in this Shaad Ali directorial, two unassuming but ambitious individuals turn into con-artists and in amid all the heists they carry out, they fall in love with each other. It also featured Amitabh Bachchan as a ruthless cop.
Love Aaj Kal: Starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, this Imtiaz Ali film is fondly remembered for it’s poignant love stories, a melodious soundscape designed by Pritam and a heart-tugging message for the lovers of all generations.