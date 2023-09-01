Munna Bhai M.B.B.S (2003): The film that marked a turning point in Sanjay Dutt and Rajkumar Hirani’s career was not only a box office blockbuster, but it got remade into Vasool Raja MBBS in Tamil, Shankar Dada MBBS in Telugu, and Uppi Dada MBBS in Kannada.
Jab We Met (2007): Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Met is still considered his career’s best performance along with the performances of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. Their palpable chemistry and heart-tugging love story was such a hit among the audience that it was remade in Tamil in 2009. It was titled Kanden Kadhalai.
3 Idiots (2009): Another Rajkumar Hirani film that earned immense acclaim not only in India but in other parts of the world. This film, like Munnabhai MBBS was remade in Tamil by Shankar and it was titled Nanban. It featured Vijay, Jiiva, and Srikanth in pivotal roles.
Dabangg(2010): Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Sonu Sood’s mass-entertainer was one of the highest grossing films of 2010. Packed with massy dialogues, chartbuster songs and fight sequences, the film was later made in Telugu and it featured Pawan Kalyan. The film was titled Gabbar Singh. Not only that, a year later, it was also remade in Tamil with the title Osthe.
Andhadhun (2018): While Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte were the stars of Sriram Raghavan’s directorial, it’s acclaim was such that it got remade in all the South languages i.e Maestro in Telugu, Bhramam in Malayalam and Andhagan in Tamil.