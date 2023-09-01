Dabangg(2010): Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Sonu Sood’s mass-entertainer was one of the highest grossing films of 2010. Packed with massy dialogues, chartbuster songs and fight sequences, the film was later made in Telugu and it featured Pawan Kalyan. The film was titled Gabbar Singh. Not only that, a year later, it was also remade in Tamil with the title Osthe.