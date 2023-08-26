Ponniyin Selvan: II: The second part of Mani Ratnam’s adaptation of 1954 novel Ponniyin Selvan by Kalki Krishnamurthy grossed Rs 345 Crores, thus making it the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023 and one of the highest-grossing Tamil films worldwide.
Kantara: Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the film not only garnered great reviews but was also declared the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time after K.G.F: Chapter 2, after it collected over Rs 500 Crores at the Indian box office.
Sita Ramam: The poignant yet heartbreaking film featured Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna and was set amid the backdrop of the India-Pakistan war of 1964. The film managed to collect Rs 50 Crore gross in just ten days.
KGF: Chapter 2: This Prashanth Neel’s spectacle was one of the highly-awaited films as fans were eager to see Yash once again in his elements. Owing to the hype and craze around the film, KGF 2 collected a lifetime gross of Rs 1300, as reported by India Today.
RRR: SS Rajamouli recreated the Bahubali magic with this Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer epic action drama. In no time, it became a worldwide sensation and also went on to sweep the Oscars for its song Naatu Naatu. The film became one of the highest-grossing pan-India films of all time by collecting over Rs 1300 crores at the box office.