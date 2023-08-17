7 Bollywood Films On Cricket.

Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India: This Aashutosh Gowariker film starring Aamir Khan paved the way for several cricket films to flourish. Set in the late Victorian Period, the film highlighted the story of a village and their fight against the British oppression through a game of cricket.

Dil Bole Hadippa!: It featured Shahid Kapoor and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. It tells the gutsy story of a woman who pretends to be a man, just so she can play on in an all-men’s team.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story: The stellar Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s biopic showed Sushant Singh Rajput getting into the skin of the former skipper of the Indian Team and highlighting his illustrious journey in the field of cricket.

Iqbal: The coming-of-age directorial by Nagesh Kuknoor was a heartfelt story of a deaf and mute boy(Shreyash Talpade), who is impassioned about the game of cricket. It was a story filled with challenges and struggles that he had to overcome to create his place in the Indian Cricket Team.

Jersey: Another Shahid Kapoor film around cricket, it showed the protagonist as a former cricketer and a doting father and how he returns to the field to fulfill his son’s wish to buy a Jersey T-Shirt. The film also featured Mrunal Thakur.

83: Ranveer Singh transformed himself into the legendary cricket captain Kapil Dev, who won India’s first World Cup. The film was not only his story but the story of a memorable victory against all odds.

Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii: One of the most loved films of all time, it starred Zain Khan Durrani and Rahul Bose. In the film, the protagonist acquires a magical bat that he uses to make his way through the ranks. The film was also an ode to a mentor and mente relationship.