Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India: This Aashutosh Gowariker film starring Aamir Khan paved the way for several cricket films to flourish. Set in the late Victorian Period, the film highlighted the story of a village and their fight against the British oppression through a game of cricket.
Iqbal: The coming-of-age directorial by Nagesh Kuknoor was a heartfelt story of a deaf and mute boy(Shreyash Talpade), who is impassioned about the game of cricket. It was a story filled with challenges and struggles that he had to overcome to create his place in the Indian Cricket Team.
Jersey: Another Shahid Kapoor film around cricket, it showed the protagonist as a former cricketer and a doting father and how he returns to the field to fulfill his son’s wish to buy a Jersey T-Shirt. The film also featured Mrunal Thakur.
83: Ranveer Singh transformed himself into the legendary cricket captain Kapil Dev, who won India’s first World Cup. The film was not only his story but the story of a memorable victory against all odds.
Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii: One of the most loved films of all time, it starred Zain Khan Durrani and Rahul Bose. In the film, the protagonist acquires a magical bat that he uses to make his way through the ranks. The film was also an ode to a mentor and mente relationship.