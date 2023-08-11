Produced By Yatamanyu Narain
Shah Rukh Khan is undeniably the ‘main character’ energy whenever he comes on the screen. But even in his cameos, the actor takes the cake away. The actor played himself in Zoya Akhtar’s Luck By Chance where he guides Farhan Akhtar into the showbiz industry.
Shah Rukh Khan had surprised everyone with his cameo in Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh’s Heyy Babyy. The actor was featured in the chartbuster song Mast Kalandar.
Who can forget Shah Rukh Khan and his monologue on ‘Ek Tarfa Pyaar’ in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil addressed to Ranbir Kapoor’s character in the presence of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
It was a treat for SRK fans when they got to witness Shah Rukh Khan wielding the power of Vanarastra in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The actor garnered applause and cheers from across the country.
Even before Brahmastra, Shah Rukh Khan was seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, playing a much-younger version of himself. In one of the scenes, Laal teaches the iconic dance step to SRK, which later becomes a cult-classic in all his movies.
One of the early cameos of Shah Rukh Khan was in Shaad Ali’s Saathiya, in which he essayed Tabu’s husband. Although brief, his screen presence managed to create the much-needed impact in the story.
Shah Rukh Khan was also featured in R.Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the biopic of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. SRK interviewed R Madhavan’s character in an emotional scene.