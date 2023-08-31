Fahadh Faasil: In his own revelation, Fahad Faasil was once offered a movie by Vishal Bhardwaj. Although, he loved the script, he didn’t take part in it. The actor had time and again opened up about Bollywood offers that come his way. However, he feels he can only step into that industry once he is confident enough. The actor is forever grateful to the Malayalam film industry for giving him recognition.
Nivin Pauly: The actor had maintained his stance that he was not comfortable in getting enrolled in Telugu, Tamil or Hindi films. If reports were to be believed, he was approached by Anurag Kashyap for Manmarziyaan. He was also offered Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore.
Yash: Before Laal Kaptaan went to Saif Ali Khan, the makers had approached the KGF star Yash for the same. Additionally, there were also reports that Yash was also offered the role of Dev in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part 2: Dev. Currently, the actor might feature in Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of Ramayan.
Darshan: The Kannada superstar was offered the role of an antagonist in Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. But he reportedly turned down that offer. The role eventually went to Sudeep.