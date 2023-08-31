7 South Actors Who Refused Bollywood Film Offers

Produced by Yatamanyu Narain

Mahesh Babu: Despite his popularity and captivating persona, Mahesh Babu had refused to be part of Bollywood films by giving a controversial statement that ‘Bollywood’ cannot afford him.

Allu Arjun: Reportedly, Salman Khan’s blockbuster film Bajrangi Bhaijaan was first offered to the Telugu star but he turned down the opportunity. He was also offered Ranveer Singh’s biopic of Kapil Dev 83, which he also refused to be a part of.

Anushka Shetty: The Bahubali fame actress was approached by Rohit Shetty to play the female lead in his 2011 film Singham. However, the actress refused the part. The role eventually went to Kajal Aggarwal who played Ajay Devgn’s love Interest.

Fahadh Faasil: In his own revelation, Fahad Faasil was once offered a movie by Vishal Bhardwaj. Although, he loved the script, he didn’t take part in it. The actor had time and again opened up about Bollywood offers that come his way. However, he feels he can only step into that industry once he is confident enough. The actor is forever grateful to the Malayalam film industry for giving him recognition.

Nivin Pauly: The actor had maintained his stance that he was not comfortable in getting enrolled in Telugu, Tamil or Hindi films. If reports were to be believed, he was approached by Anurag Kashyap for Manmarziyaan. He was also offered Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore.

Yash: Before Laal Kaptaan went to Saif Ali Khan, the makers had approached the KGF star Yash for the same. Additionally, there were also reports that Yash was also offered the role of Dev in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part 2: Dev. Currently, the actor might feature in Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of Ramayan.

Darshan: The Kannada superstar was offered the role of an antagonist in Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. But he reportedly turned down that offer. The role eventually went to Sudeep.