Fahadh Faasil: In his own revelation, Fahad Faasil was once offered a movie by Vishal Bhardwaj. Although, he loved the script, he didn’t take part in it. The actor had time and again opened up about Bollywood offers that come his way. However, he feels he can only step into that industry once he is confident enough. The actor is forever grateful to the Malayalam film industry for giving him recognition.