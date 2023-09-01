Ranveer Singh (Alauddin Khilji): Ranveer Singh might have played softer roles in the beginning of his career, but he certainly came a long way after he essayed the cruel and lustful Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. Such was his portrayal that the actor, in his own words, had to consult the psychiatrist, owing to the darker shades of his character.