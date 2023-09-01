Amjad Khan (Gabbar Singh): Amjad Khan aka Gabbar Singh from Sholay remains to be the most memorable villian of all times. Painted in the shades of ruthlessness, Gabbar Singh’s dialogues like ‘Kitne Aadmi The’ and ‘Basanti, Inn Kutto Ke Saamne Mat Naachna’ continue to enjoy the cult-status in pop culture.
Amrish Puri (Mogambo): While Amrish Puri has played the antagonist in several movies throughout his career, the actor is fondly remembered for his character of Mogambo in Anil Kapoor starrer Mr. india. With a ruthless demeanor and signature laugh, Amrish Puri embraced the character with honesty.
Kulbhushan Kharbanda (Shakal): Forever in the annals of Hindi Cinema, Kulbhushan Kharbanda’s portrayal of Shakaal in Shaan will forever be enshrined in people’s memories. He displayed several spine-chilling characteristics like tapping his bald head and petting crocodiles and sharks.
Prakash Raj (Jaikant Shikre): Rohit Shetty’s Singham would have been incomplete without Prakash Raj’s character of a corrupt and arrogant politician. The actor brought a dash of comedy in all the dialogues he delivered, hence making it a perfect, menacing antagonist opposite Ajay Devgn.
Ranveer Singh (Alauddin Khilji): Ranveer Singh might have played softer roles in the beginning of his career, but he certainly came a long way after he essayed the cruel and lustful Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. Such was his portrayal that the actor, in his own words, had to consult the psychiatrist, owing to the darker shades of his character.